Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.47% of Farfetch worth $461,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Farfetch by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

FTCH stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

