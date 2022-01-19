Fear Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Fear has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $261,079.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.