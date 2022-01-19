Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $8,922.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

