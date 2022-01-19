FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.05. 4,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,473. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

