FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.33 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.48 and a 200-day moving average of $255.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

