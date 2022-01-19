Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FTRP stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

