Financial Review: ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) vs. The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADVA Optical Networking and The Coretec Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and The Coretec Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.19 $23.20 million $1.01 15.16 The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.90

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADVA Optical Networking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 7.44% 16.00% 8.37% The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50%

Volatility & Risk

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats The Coretec Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.