Financial Review: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) versus Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.20 $50.87 million $1.13 44.59

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.