Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, upped their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRMUF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

