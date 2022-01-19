First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

