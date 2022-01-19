First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $905.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $842.11. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

