First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.12. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 22,071 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

