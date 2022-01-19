First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

