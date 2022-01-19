First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$33,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$904,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.73. The company had a trading volume of 941,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,960. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$12.74 and a one year high of C$30.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 83.11.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.88.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

