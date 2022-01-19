First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.88.
TSE:FR traded up C$1.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.69. 776,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.74 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $171,050 and have sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
