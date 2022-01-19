First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.88.

TSE:FR traded up C$1.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.69. 776,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.74 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $171,050 and have sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

