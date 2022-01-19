First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

FR traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,743. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.74 and a 52 week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,500. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $204,550 and have sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

