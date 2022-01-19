First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.
FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.
FR traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,743. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.64. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.74 and a 52 week high of C$30.75.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,500. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $204,550 and have sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
