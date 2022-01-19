First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.74. First of Long Island shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First of Long Island by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

