First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 66,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,830. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.