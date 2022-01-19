First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.35. 863,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,972. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

