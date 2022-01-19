First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $62.27. 74,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 112,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter.

