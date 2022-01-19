First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.92 and last traded at $146.92. 91,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 63,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

