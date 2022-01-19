First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

