First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.55 and last traded at $118.68. 160,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 189,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

