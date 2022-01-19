FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 156,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,438,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 652,240 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,626 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 1,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 109,642 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

