Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.