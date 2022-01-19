Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,715 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Flowserve worth $57,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $453,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

