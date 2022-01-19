Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.88. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $774.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

