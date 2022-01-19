FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

