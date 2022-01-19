Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Forterra worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Forterra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

