Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 327.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Fortis worth $80,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,830. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

