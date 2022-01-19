Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897,871 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.01% of Fortive worth $761,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.