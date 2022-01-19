Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 93,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,190,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

