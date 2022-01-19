Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. 526,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

