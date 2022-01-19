Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) is Cqs Us LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cqs Us LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 4.2% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.35% of FOX worth $74,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FOX by 91.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FOX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 305.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

