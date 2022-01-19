Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

