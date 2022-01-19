Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Trading Down 1.6%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 132,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 225,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 113.60, a current ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.