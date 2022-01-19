Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 256,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 155,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.