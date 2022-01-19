Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 1487516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

