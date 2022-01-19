FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

HERAU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,477. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

