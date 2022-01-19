FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

