Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($54.26).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €29.78 ($33.84). 38,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.29. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.