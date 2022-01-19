FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 537,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,135,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.