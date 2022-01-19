Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,482 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Full Truck Alliance worth $40,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.