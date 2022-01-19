Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 25,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMM stock remained flat at $$8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 195,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,230. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

