Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Hancock Whitney as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

