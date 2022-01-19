Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. 59,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,880. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

