Full18 Capital LLC Sells 86,890 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,890 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,271. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.