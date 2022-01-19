Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWN opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

