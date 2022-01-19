Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

