Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.